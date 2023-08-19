Man ‘inappropriately touched multiple children’ on Volusia beach, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after deputies said he “inappropriately touched multiple children on the beach,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a disturbance along the water in New Smyrna Beach around 2:20 p.m. where they said a man – identified as John Edington – made unwanted physical contact with several beachgoers, including two girls ages 8 and 9.

Edington approached a 9-year-old along the shoreline while her mother was in the water, and “rubbed his hands over her body” before her mother was able to get to shore and confront him, according to the release.

[TRENDING: Category 6 hurricane? Viral TikTok video claims massive storm to ‘destroy’ Florida. Here are the facts | Man faces murder charge in death of Orange County inmate, sheriff’s office says | Become a News 6 Insider]

In another incident, deputies said an 8-year-old girl told them that Edington touched her in the same way, over her bathing suit top and bottoms. Witnesses said he also grabbed or approached others during his afternoon on the beach.

Video: A man who inappropriately touched multiple children on the beach was arrested this afternoon and charged with lewd or lascivious behavior. https://t.co/SsMn2E7Ob9 pic.twitter.com/9gegnjtgKq — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 19, 2023

Deputies said Edington, who lives north of DeLand, appeared to be intoxicated and told them he was “just a friendly guy,” but was belligerent when questioned further.

Edington was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he faces two charges of of lewd or lascivious behavior, each carrying a bond of $20,000, deputies said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: