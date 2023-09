LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-engine airplane made a hard landing Tuesday night in Lake County, but the pilot’s condition remains unknown.

The plane went down around 8 p.m. near Umatilla Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person on board.

No other details have been released.

The FAA is investigating the hard landing.

Check back for updates.