Motorcyclist killed in crash on Forest City Road near Edgewater Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Forest City Road near Edgewater Drive, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 8 p.m. near Weston Lane, west of I-4.

According to the FHP, a Toyota Camry attempted a left turn from Forest City Road onto Weston Lane and traveled into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old Orlando man, struck the right side of the Toyota, troopers said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota, women ages 28 and 22, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to an FHP crash report.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: