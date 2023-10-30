Florida gas prices on the decline again

(Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are falling once again, after a small jump last week.

The average price per gallon now is $3.29.

According to AAA, gas prices shot up 10 cents by Wednesday last week and hit $3.32 per gallon due to a rise in crude oil prices.

On Monday, the World Bank said oil prices could enter “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could increase food prices worldwide.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Naples ($3.35), Tallahassee ($3.34)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.06), Crestview-Fort Walton ($3.09), Panama City ($3.18)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

