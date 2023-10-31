Lake Mary Commission election pits newcomer against longtime incumbent

Kristina Renteria and George Duryea are running for Lake Mary Commission Seat 2.

LAKE MARY, Fla. – One seat is up for grabs on the Lake Mary City Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

George Duryea, commissioner for seat 2, faces a challenge from Kristina Renteria.

Commission seat 4 was also up for election this year, but Justin York received no challengers and was elected unopposed.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for this election has passed.

Seminole County will hold one day of early voting on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find out if you are eligible to vote in the election, and where you vote, head to the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections website.

You can check your registration information, check the status of a vote-by-mail ballot or find your polling place there.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates.

GEORGE DURYEA — No campaign website

The incumbent commissioner for seat 2 in Lake Mary, George Duryea has been on the commission since 1987. He’s a certified public accountant, and that has served him on the commission to question city finances, according to York, who endorsed Duryea earlier this month.

Duryea did not respond to requests for campaign information.

KRISTINA RENTERIA — Website

Also a CPA, Kristina Renteria is campaigning for more transparency in Lake Mary’s government, particularly its finances, and wants Lake Mary meetings to be streamed online so that more people can watch.

Renteria also wants to push for better information about the city’s water, including aggressive testing, and a push for funding for water filters and cancer screenings following an Orlando Sentinel investigation into a toxic chemical found in tap water in Seminole County.

She also wants to see more effort put into converting properties on septic systems to the city’s wastewater system.

