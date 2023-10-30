Oviedo mayor, funding for public safety building on ballot Nov. 7. Meet the candidates

OVIEDO, Fla. – Voters in Oviedo will decide on Tuesday, Nov. 7 whether to keep the city’s mayor and decide on two ballot questions that speak to the big issue in the city — how to handle growth.

Mayor Megan Sladek is running for her third term as the city’s mayor. She faces two challengers – Navy veteran and businessman Brady Duke, and former city commissioner Judith Smith. The mayor is elected to a two-year term in office.

The race comes as the city tries to balance growth and the issues surrounding it with a desire to preserve the city’s charm and the environment.

Over the last couple of years the city has considered raising the tax rate (that plan ultimately passed) and building a new public safety building (a referendum on this issue is on the ballot). Road plans to deal with traffic congestion have been met with complaints by some residents.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for this election has passed.

Seminole County will hold one day of early voting on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find out if you are eligible to vote in the election, and where you vote, head to the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections website.

You can check your registration information, check the status of a vote-by-mail ballot or find your polling place there.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

BRADY DUKE — Website | Facebook

Brady Duke is a former Navy Seal who runs a consulting business that trains law enforcement officials. He also runs a Christian ministry with his wife. Duke ran in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 7 in 2022 but lost to Cory Mills, who eventually won the seat. He grew up in nearby Chuluota.

According to Duke’s website, he’s against overdevelopment and favors keeping police and fire services within the city. He wants to improve roads and manage traffic congestion.

MEGAN SLADEK — Website | Facebook

A lifelong Oviedo resident, Megan Sladek is an attorney and real estate broker who was a member of the Oviedo City Commission before she was elected mayor in 2019. She was reelected in 2021.

Sladek believes in balancing growth and sustainability. She’s a vocal supporter of the rural boundary in Seminole County. She’s opposed projects that she felt would add to the city’s congestion issues. She’s worked to enhance public spaces and improve existing roads. She supports a mobility plan to calls for improving pedestrian safety and adding more modes of transportation like shuttles, rather than widening roads.

Sladek supported the ballot question about borrowing another $35.5 million to fund the construction of a new public safety building in the city. She prefers building a new facility rather than a proposal by Oviedo Mall’s Kevin Hipes to turn the mall’s old Sears building into a combination public safety and city hall facility. In July, Sladek said having the city lease the building in the mall was the deal breaker for her.

Sladek has also opposed raising taxes or imposing new fees, saying the city needs to be prudent and make sure that people who use more of the city’s resources pay for them.

Sladek’s also the executive director of The Oviedo Preservation Project and tried to get a historic preservation ordinance passed in the city.

JUDITH SMITH — Website | Facebook

A third-generation Oviedo resident and former city commissioner, Judith Smith is an author and former businesswoman. She is also president of the Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum. Smith’s website says Smith is running to “change the conversation” in Oviedo. She wants to have a conversation with the community about what the future of the city will be.

TWO REFERENDUMS

Oviedo voters will also decide on two ballot referendums on Nov. 7. The first would allow the city to award property tax exemptions to new businesses and expanding businesses, provided they create full-time jobs in the city.

AUTHORIZING TAX EXEMPTIONS

According to the city website, the city would use the Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption program to approve the exemptions, which would go to qualified businesses in certain industries, such as finance and insurance, the sciences, research and developments, computers, simulations, medicine and corporate headquarters.

The exemptions are for up to $2 million annually and are allowed for a period of up to 10 years.

The referendum language is below.

Proposed economic development ad valorem tax exemption authorization for constitutionally allowed purposes

Shall the City Council of the City of Oviedo be authorized to grant, pursuant to Section 3 of Article VII of the State Constitution, property tax exemptions to new businesses and expansions of existing businesses that are expected to create new fulltime jobs in the City?

_____Yes: For authority to grant exemptions.

_____No: Against authority to grant exemptions.

PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

In 2016, city voters approved a referendum to issue bonds of up to $11.4 million to fund a new public safety building. The city never moved forward though because officials said the money wasn’t enough. The city wants to move forward now, but construction costs have soared, and now the city says it needs $46.9 million to construct the building.

The city is now asking voters to approve an additional $35.5 million. The city would issue bonds for the money. More details are on the Oviedo website.

The referendum language is below.

Oviedo public safety building project; general obligation bonds

The Oviedo Public Safety Building project requires an estimated $46,900,000 to construct. Voters approved $11,400,000 for the project in 2016. Shall the City issue additional bonds not exceeding $35,500,000 bearing interest not exceeding maximum legal rates pledging the City’s full faith and credit for up to thirty years from date of issuance, payable from ad valorem taxes on all City taxable property, without limitation as to rate or amount, as provided in Ordinance No. 1735?

_____Yes: For Bonds

_____No: Against Bonds

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: