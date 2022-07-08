Oviedo council members call to increase city tax rate

Oviedo council members called to increase the city tax rate at a work session Thursday evening while discussing its proposed budget.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo council members called to increase the city tax rate at a work session Thursday evening while discussing its proposed budget.

Assistant City Manager Patrick Kelly said city staff and council members reached the consensus on the proposed budget as officials have been trying to balance the budget.

“The city will see about $645,000 in increased revenue which would be about $40 a month to the average household,” Kelly said. “We strive to be a full service city, we strive to be fiscally responsible and we strive to be one of the best places where folks can live.”

The city also said Oviedo is no exception when it comes to inflation increases impacting products and services.

“Like everywhere—the grocery store, the gas pump—we are affected by inflation.... It has effected our outlook for the next year,” Kelly said.

The budget also includes several projects, including upgrades to public safety buildings and equipment.

“The city always strives to give their officials, their police, their fire every tool they need to do their job on a daily basis,” Kelly said.

The city said a final mileage rate won’t be established until September, allowing time for public comment.

This comes after members of the public shut down a rate increase proposed by Oviedo city leaders in June which would have added a fire services fee to all units. City officials said this fee would have made up for about $3.9 million of the budget’s deficit.

