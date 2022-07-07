Oviedo mayor considers tax hike to make up for nearly $4M city budget deficit

The mayor of Oviedo said Wednesday the city is still looking for ways to fund its next budget.

The Oviedo City Council plans to host a work session Thursday evening to discuss possible options, like incorporating a potential mileage increase, to make up for the city budget’s $3.9 million dollar shortfall.

“If we want to provide the same level of services we provided last year, the only way we can do that is to collect more money,” Mayor Megan Sladek said.

This comes after Sladek and other city leaders voted to prevent a proposed fire fee from going into effect on Monday.

Sladek said her concern was that owners of large multi-unit properties would have their fees capped at 50 units, even if the property contained more units.

“When you go from $10,600 to $59,000 that doesn’t seem fair. So essentially the proposal was to give them a $50,000 tax break to do a fire fee. That’s what upset people,” Sladek said. “We have never had a fire fee before. In the same way we have a water bill, you have a water fee and a sewer bill with a sewer fee. It would have been a fire fee (in) a similar nature.”

Oviedo residents spoke out about their opposition to the proposed fire fee, claiming the proposal was unfair to single-family homeowners, but Sladek emphasized that something has to be done to compensate for the city budget’s deficiency.

“You collect more money or you cut services. That’s where we are right now,” Sladek said.

