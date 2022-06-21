Oviedo council votes against rate increase for fire-services fee

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo City Council voted 4 - 0 against the final rate for the city’s fire assessment program during its Monday meeting.

The program would introduce a mandatory fee for homeowners in Oviedo to put more funding into the city’s fire department.

[TRENDING: Disney Wish cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral | Gas prices drop in Florida. How low will they go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek told News 6 earlier this year that the city hasn’t been able to meet its public safety costs for the past 14 years.

Ad

“The last time we collected enough in property taxes to cover our first responders was 2008. Since then, we have not done it again,” Sladek said.

The program would have charged the average homeowner approximately $212 during its first year, with a 10 percent increase per year for the next four years.