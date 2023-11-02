Here are the most popular pets in the country. Do you own one?

Forbes released its list showcasing which pets are the most popular nationwide this year.

According to Forbes, 66% of households in the U.S. own a pet, with millennials making up the largest percentage of pet owners by generation at around 33%.

Meanwhile, dogs were considered the most popular pets in the U.S. The report states that over 65 million households in the U.S. owned at least one dog.

The rest of Forbes’ list is as follows:

According to Forbes, the percentage of U.S. households with dogs increased by over 6% between 2016 and 2022. For cats, that growth was 4% instead.

The report says that Gen Z pet owners (ages 18-25) were the most likely to have a variety of different types of pets, while Gen X owners (ages 42-57) were the least likely to own pets that weren’t cats or dogs.

While dogs were the most popular pet regardless of generation, Forbes provided the following breakdown for what percentage of each generation’s household owned different types of pets.

