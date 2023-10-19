79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Florida overwhelmingly ranks as the ‘ultimate hub’ for Taylor Swift fans

Sunshine State has over 5.5 million searches yearly for the pop star

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Entertainment, Riff On This, Music, Taylor Swift
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Omar Vega, 2023 TASRM and Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has had an enormous influence in the Sunshine State — more so than any other state in the country, according to a recent study by Betway.

The study shows that in Florida alone, there have been over 5.5 million yearly searches for the famous pop star. That’s 2 million more searches than the No. 2 spot, Ohio.

In terms of population, Florida has over 80,000 searches per 10,000 people, which cements the state as the “ultimate hub” for Taylor Swift fans, the study says.

The full ranking is as follows:

StateYearly searches about
Taylor Swift		Searches per
10,000 people		Rank
Florida5,502,72081,9101
Ohio3,021,24038,7712
Virginia2,028,24031,3453
New York5,495,52026,0044
Illinois3,685,20019,0055
Tennessee1,666,92018,3216
New Jersey2,465,52017,6717
Texas8,208,12011,6418
Maryland1,355,5209,7859
Pennsylvania3,695,4008,71510
South Carolina919,2008,40411
Wisconsin1,357,8007,64912
Missouri1,360,4404,62713
Nebraska505,8004,50514
Massachusetts2,472,0004,01015
Nevada748,9203,80616
Kentucky918,8403,12817
California12,180,4803,12118
Michigan2,036,7602,91719
Colorado1,667,0402,85520
Washington2,466,3602,84021
Oregon1,116,7202,77822
Connecticut917,8802,53123
Arizona1,661,2802,25724
Idaho285,2401,98125
Kansas617,5201,92926
Delaware191,4001,87927
Alabama917,0401,80728
Louisiana750,1201,66229
Arkansas506,1601,66230
Minnesota1,664,4001,65931
Alaska108,7201,48232
North Carolina2,469,2401,25533
Georgia2,468,4001,11034
Indiana1,361,1601,08235
New Hampshire342,2401,07736
Iowa617,04090337
Oklahoma750,36063838
Maine282,84061639
Mississippi343,20060040
Vermont158,04046741
New Mexico340,56036842
West Virginia282,48036343
Utah925,32030844
South Dakota158,52030045
Hawaii281,04025846
Montana158,76025747
Rhode Island283,08021848
Wyoming90,00015349
North Dakota157,68014750

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email