Florida overwhelmingly ranks as the ‘ultimate hub’ for Taylor Swift fans

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Taylor Swift has had an enormous influence in the Sunshine State — more so than any other state in the country, according to a recent study by Betway.

The study shows that in Florida alone, there have been over 5.5 million yearly searches for the famous pop star. That’s 2 million more searches than the No. 2 spot, Ohio.

In terms of population, Florida has over 80,000 searches per 10,000 people, which cements the state as the “ultimate hub” for Taylor Swift fans, the study says.

The full ranking is as follows:

State Yearly searches about

Taylor Swift Searches per

10,000 people Rank Florida 5,502,720 81,910 1 Ohio 3,021,240 38,771 2 Virginia 2,028,240 31,345 3 New York 5,495,520 26,004 4 Illinois 3,685,200 19,005 5 Tennessee 1,666,920 18,321 6 New Jersey 2,465,520 17,671 7 Texas 8,208,120 11,641 8 Maryland 1,355,520 9,785 9 Pennsylvania 3,695,400 8,715 10 South Carolina 919,200 8,404 11 Wisconsin 1,357,800 7,649 12 Missouri 1,360,440 4,627 13 Nebraska 505,800 4,505 14 Massachusetts 2,472,000 4,010 15 Nevada 748,920 3,806 16 Kentucky 918,840 3,128 17 California 12,180,480 3,121 18 Michigan 2,036,760 2,917 19 Colorado 1,667,040 2,855 20 Washington 2,466,360 2,840 21 Oregon 1,116,720 2,778 22 Connecticut 917,880 2,531 23 Arizona 1,661,280 2,257 24 Idaho 285,240 1,981 25 Kansas 617,520 1,929 26 Delaware 191,400 1,879 27 Alabama 917,040 1,807 28 Louisiana 750,120 1,662 29 Arkansas 506,160 1,662 30 Minnesota 1,664,400 1,659 31 Alaska 108,720 1,482 32 North Carolina 2,469,240 1,255 33 Georgia 2,468,400 1,110 34 Indiana 1,361,160 1,082 35 New Hampshire 342,240 1,077 36 Iowa 617,040 903 37 Oklahoma 750,360 638 38 Maine 282,840 616 39 Mississippi 343,200 600 40 Vermont 158,040 467 41 New Mexico 340,560 368 42 West Virginia 282,480 363 43 Utah 925,320 308 44 South Dakota 158,520 300 45 Hawaii 281,040 258 46 Montana 158,760 257 47 Rhode Island 283,080 218 48 Wyoming 90,000 153 49 North Dakota 157,680 147 50

