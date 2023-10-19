Florida overwhelmingly ranks as the ‘ultimate hub’ for Taylor Swift fans

Taylor Swift has had an enormous influence in the Sunshine State — more so than any other state in the country, according to a recent study by Betway.
The study shows that in Florida alone, there have been over 5.5 million yearly searches for the famous pop star. That’s 2 million more searches than the No. 2 spot, Ohio.
In terms of population, Florida has over 80,000 searches per 10,000 people, which cements the state as the “ultimate hub” for Taylor Swift fans, the study says.
The full ranking is as follows:
|State
|Yearly searches about
Taylor Swift
|Searches per
10,000 people
|Rank
|Florida
|5,502,720
|81,910
|1
|Ohio
|3,021,240
|38,771
|2
|Virginia
|2,028,240
|31,345
|3
|New York
|5,495,520
|26,004
|4
|Illinois
|3,685,200
|19,005
|5
|Tennessee
|1,666,920
|18,321
|6
|New Jersey
|2,465,520
|17,671
|7
|Texas
|8,208,120
|11,641
|8
|Maryland
|1,355,520
|9,785
|9
|Pennsylvania
|3,695,400
|8,715
|10
|South Carolina
|919,200
|8,404
|11
|Wisconsin
|1,357,800
|7,649
|12
|Missouri
|1,360,440
|4,627
|13
|Nebraska
|505,800
|4,505
|14
|Massachusetts
|2,472,000
|4,010
|15
|Nevada
|748,920
|3,806
|16
|Kentucky
|918,840
|3,128
|17
|California
|12,180,480
|3,121
|18
|Michigan
|2,036,760
|2,917
|19
|Colorado
|1,667,040
|2,855
|20
|Washington
|2,466,360
|2,840
|21
|Oregon
|1,116,720
|2,778
|22
|Connecticut
|917,880
|2,531
|23
|Arizona
|1,661,280
|2,257
|24
|Idaho
|285,240
|1,981
|25
|Kansas
|617,520
|1,929
|26
|Delaware
|191,400
|1,879
|27
|Alabama
|917,040
|1,807
|28
|Louisiana
|750,120
|1,662
|29
|Arkansas
|506,160
|1,662
|30
|Minnesota
|1,664,400
|1,659
|31
|Alaska
|108,720
|1,482
|32
|North Carolina
|2,469,240
|1,255
|33
|Georgia
|2,468,400
|1,110
|34
|Indiana
|1,361,160
|1,082
|35
|New Hampshire
|342,240
|1,077
|36
|Iowa
|617,040
|903
|37
|Oklahoma
|750,360
|638
|38
|Maine
|282,840
|616
|39
|Mississippi
|343,200
|600
|40
|Vermont
|158,040
|467
|41
|New Mexico
|340,560
|368
|42
|West Virginia
|282,480
|363
|43
|Utah
|925,320
|308
|44
|South Dakota
|158,520
|300
|45
|Hawaii
|281,040
|258
|46
|Montana
|158,760
|257
|47
|Rhode Island
|283,080
|218
|48
|Wyoming
|90,000
|153
|49
|North Dakota
|157,680
|147
|50
