We never go out of style: Oviedo Mall celebrates Taylor Swift concert film with contests, prizes

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo Mall knows all too well about the excitement for the release of Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour” later this month.

The mall on Oct. 13 will be hosting a fun-filled day for the Swifties with outfit contests, discounts and a trivia scavenger hunt.

There will even be a collectible Taylor Swift Eras Tour drink and popcorn buckets from Regal for just $19.89, available while supplies last.

“Taylor Swift Day at Oviedo Mall promises an atmosphere of joy, creativity, and camaraderie, and we encourage fans of all ages to join in the festivities. Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or just looking for an evening of entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!” the mall said in a release.

The film was announced at the end of August.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media channels.

