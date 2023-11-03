‘It’s a huge deal:’ New water line opens in DeLeon Springs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Local leaders held a “Water Celebration” Friday to mark the completion of a project that brings new water and wastewater services to DeLeon Springs.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at McInnis Elementary School, which is the first building along a three-mile stretch of U.S. 17 to connect to DeLand’s water and sewer systems.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower. “For way too long this whole corridor has been using antiquated wells (and) septic systems.”

The $11.25 million project is expected to have a big impact on commercial developments, which used to rely on overworked septic systems.

Amy Munizzi is the president of the DeLeon Springs Community Association and had worked for more than 13 years to help make the project a reality.

“Without water and wastewater infrastructure, you can see what happened to us. We’ve just been in this perpetual state of decay,” Munizzi said. “There aren’t words to explain what this means to this community.”

Munizzi said the water services are long overdue for the area and will also serve as environmental protection for the community’s namesake.

“Getting these old wells and septic systems offline is critical to saving the spring. So, the timing was right and it’s just a miracle,” she said.

While the project only connects utility services to the buildings along U.S. 17, Volusia County said future projects could extend the lines to other areas.

