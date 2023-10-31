Developer changes plans for Dr. Phillips apartment complex after community pushback

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One month after News 6 reported about the growing push in the Dr. Phillips community to stop hundreds of new apartments from being built in a busy shopping center, residents say the developer made changes to the plan.

Kimco Realty was initially looking to redevelop and rezone a number of shops, including a former Stein Mart, in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips along Sand Lake Road and build up to 850 apartment units.

The plan received tons of pushback from the community, and after meeting with more than a dozen HOA presidents in Dr. Phillips, residents said the developer is now reducing the number to somewhere between 250 and 270.

In that same plaza along “Restaurant Row,” Unicorp altered its plan to redevelop the Valley Bank building into new restaurants and a parking garage by changing the building’s architecture and removing a level from the parking garage.

The changes were made following a community meeting last month where residents expressed concerns about the idea.

