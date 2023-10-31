80º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Developer changes plans for Dr. Phillips apartment complex after community pushback

Kimco Realty reduced number of apartments planned from 850 to about 250, residents say

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Tags: Boomtown, Dr. Phillips, Orange County, Real Estate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One month after News 6 reported about the growing push in the Dr. Phillips community to stop hundreds of new apartments from being built in a busy shopping center, residents say the developer made changes to the plan.

Kimco Realty was initially looking to redevelop and rezone a number of shops, including a former Stein Mart, in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips along Sand Lake Road and build up to 850 apartment units.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The plan received tons of pushback from the community, and after meeting with more than a dozen HOA presidents in Dr. Phillips, residents said the developer is now reducing the number to somewhere between 250 and 270.

Find more Boomtown reports on YouTube:

In that same plaza along “Restaurant Row,” Unicorp altered its plan to redevelop the Valley Bank building into new restaurants and a parking garage by changing the building’s architecture and removing a level from the parking garage.

The changes were made following a community meeting last month where residents expressed concerns about the idea.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in 2013 and is now a morning news anchor.

email