Man gets probation after guilty plea in death of Orlando teen

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed was sentenced to probation, instead of prison, Monday.

Judge Diego Madrigal III told Jacarious Simpson he was giving him an opportunity to change his life following the shooting in 2021. He sentenced him to 15 years of probation after Simpson pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

The shooting occurred on May 2, 2021, near a Wawa gas station along John Young Parkway. Orlando police responded to the gas station around 3 a.m. that day after receiving reports of a shooting. The victim, Taviyah King was located about a half mile away in the 3600 block of Silver Star Road.

Prosecutors say Simpson and others opened fire on a car they believed had rival gang members inside. Instead, they killed King, who was in the backseat.

King’s mother spoke when another defendant, Anthony Barnes, was sentenced to life in prison in September.

“I forgive you. I have to forgive you,” Alisha Rodriguez said at the sentencing hearing.

Simpson’s attorney, Kendell Ali, said his willingness to testify in that case, and cooperate with other investigations, should play a role in his own sentence. He also brought up safety concerns because of that cooperation if his client stays in custody.

“After that night you took a different path,” said Madrigal. “You took a courageous path. You did the right thing.”

Madrigal recognized Simpson’s actions after the shooting before handing him his sentence. The judge said he had planned on giving him a lengthy prison sentence, but instead chose probation.

“I’m going to put my faith in you and give you an opportunity to change your life,” said Madrigal.

Simpson’s mother and other family members also gave impact statements at Monday’s hearing. They also asked the judge for a second chance and said Simpson is a young man and former football player who got caught up in the wrong crowd.

“Don’t just snatch him from me,” said Sheena Simpson, his mother. “He really deserves a second chance.”

