Orlando firefighter threatened Key West officer, damaged hotel room, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. – An Orlando firefighter is facing multiple felony charges in the Florida Keys after police arrested him Thursday morning, having accused him of causing significant damage to a Key West hotel room and threatening officers following a domestic dispute, according to our partners at WPLG in Miami.

According to the Key West Police Department, officers responded to the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 2400 N. Roosevelt Blvd. at around 12:45 a.m. regarding a domestic argument between Daniel Edward Allis, 37, and his wife.

Police said Allis “caused substantial damages to the hotel room, disturbed the peace and quiet of the other hotel guests and physically resisted and threatened officers on scene.”

According to an arrest report, officers arrived at the scene as a heavily-intoxicated Allis was breaking a window.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

An officer wrote that the “trashed” room had shattered glass throughout due to multiple picture frames being broken and multiple smashed wine bottles. Police also said belongings were violently strewn about.

A neighboring guest told police that the drunken rampage, which caused more than $1,000 in damage, had gone on for about 30 minutes, the report states.

Police said Allis, of Satellite Beach, became “belligerent” with officers and told them he was in town for boat races and “was a member of the safety team,” repeating that he had been a firefighter and EMT for 15 years.

As officers questioned him, he became aggressive and police said he was “combative” as officers tried to place him in a cruiser and later spit on the arresting officer.

The report states Allis continued to be violent after being taken to jail and told an officer he would “find” him and “kill” him, later telling jail staff the same. Police said he also called female deputies “b----es” and “c--ts” and required a spit shield due to multiple attempts to spit on jailers.

Officers arrested Allis on two felony extortion charges, a felony criminal mischief charge and a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence, according to jail records. He’s also facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

Records show he’s being held in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office jail facility in Key West as of Thursday afternoon. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in court next Friday.

Police said they informed the Orlando Fire Department of Allis’ arrest.

“The Orlando Fire Department was made aware of the arrest of Firefighter Allis while off-duty,” an OFD spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. “As per our policy, each case will go through the appropriate legal process. Disciplinary action will be based on the outcome.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: