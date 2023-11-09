Osceola County sex offender sought after cutting off ankle monitor

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are looking for a registered sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor.

Ridge White, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 8, near 5025 S. Rail Ave.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said he has gunshot scars on his abdomen, chest and both legs.

He has the following tattoos:

Woman’s devil face on the upper right arm

Angels on the left wrist, skull on the right leg and upper left arm

“Hellboy” on his back

“Cariene” on his right hand

“Panne” & skull w/horn on the left hand

“Mortal Combat” sign on his neck, Stitch on his right wrist, and scorpion

“R.J.” and “11/13/14″ on his lower right arm

Deputies said White has an extensive violent criminal history, and anyone who sees him is asked to not come into contact with him and call 407-348-2222 immediately.

