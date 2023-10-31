Palm Bay sex offender lured 12-year-old into car, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay sex offender was arrested after luring a 12-year-old boy into his vehicle, according to the police department.

Daniel Violi, 33, was arrested on Oct. 24. The Palm Bay Police Department said he has been a registered sex offender since 2021 and was out on probation since his release in April.

According to the police department, the victim’s mother reported on Oct. 18 that her child was lured into Violi’s vehicle in the area of Port Malabar Boulevard and Cranbrook Avenue while walking around with friends in Palm Bay.

Violi lured the 12-year-old boy into the vehicle by offering $20 to do chores at his home, police said.

“Violi was driving a gray 4-door Mazda at the time. After refusing sexual advances from Violi for money, including exposing himself, our victim was ultimately able to remove himself from this dangerous situation,” the department said in a release.

Police later learned of a second victim, a 14-year-old, who Violi tried to lure in June in the area of Riviera Drive and Dawn Street. The teen rejected Violi and ran away, police said.

Violi was booked into the Brevard County jail and faces charges of violation of probation, interference with custody, and lewd or lascivious conduct on a child under 16.

“As your Police Chief, I urge all of our parents and guardians to please talk to your kids about the dangers of talking to strangers. Have a plan in place. If they see something, to say something. As a community, it is all our responsibility to ensure our children are safe from the dangers of this world. A simple conversation with our kids can make all the difference,” Palm Bay police Chief Mariano Augello said in a statement.

Anyone with information or who may believe their child had contact with Violi is asked to call 321-952-3463 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: