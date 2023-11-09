71º
Volusia County homeowners can apply for Hurricane Ian financial aid. Here’s how

Applications open Nov. 14

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Volusia County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Volusia County who are still dealing with damage from Hurricane Ian can apply for financial aid.

Residents can begin applying at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, for financial aid through the county’s Transform386 Hurricane Ian Homeowner Recovery Program.

Qualified applicants will be able to request funding for essential home repairs or claim reimbursements for repairs already done.

“Since only a certain amount of funds are available for the program, submitting a timely application is advisable. A definitive application closing date will be announced two weeks prior to the closure,” the county said.

Here are the qualifications:

  • Applicants’ household income must not exceed 120% of the Area Median Income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
  • Priority will be given to lower-income households or those with household members 17 or younger, 65 or older or with a disability.
  • Applicants must have owned the home during the impact of Ian and must have ownership rights with a valid Homestead Exemption in effect.
  • Documentation must be provided to confirm the damages were directly linked to Ian.

The application will be available online at www.transform386.org.

If you’d like to apply in person for assistance, county staff will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at these locations:

  • Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 S. Jackie Robinson Parkway
  • DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.
  • Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
  • Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd.
  • New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway
  • Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach Street
  • Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle

To learn more about the program, eligibility and required documentation, click here.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

