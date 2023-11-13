Orlando Magic focus on law enforcement, mental health. Here’s how to help

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the past seven years, Orlando Police Officer Rick Fink has relived his experiences being one of the first on scene at the Pulse Nightclub massacre.

To fight his own darkness and help his own healing, while getting results for other officers, he started the Officer Support Initiative. The organization’s primary goal is to break the stigma when it comes to mental health struggles, especially where law enforcement officers are concerned.

Recently, they’ve teamed up with the Orlando Magic, and a portion of the proceeds from tickets from select games will go to OSI so they can continue to provide resources to law enforcement officers that need them.

“Your contributions will assist in making a significant difference to the lives of our brave officers who have experienced traumatic events in the line of duty,” reads a statement on the organization’s exclusive purchasing link. “When you purchase your tickets through this exclusive link, a portion of each sale will go towards supporting the OSI mission. This initiative aims to provide resources such as psychological support, peer-to-peer interactions, and group therapy to our officers, enabling them to continue serving their communities effectively and maintaining success in their personal lives.”

Fink, along with Shelly Wilkes, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility for the Orlando Magic will join News 6 at 9a.m. to talk about the partnership.

Right now, six games are available:

Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday, Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Boston Celtics

Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Miami Heat

Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, Mar. 13 at 7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn Nets

To purchase your tickets and make sure a portion of the proceeds go to the Officer Support Initiative, click here.

