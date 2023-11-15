New photo shows missing Winter Springs mom with estranged husband on day she was last seen

Law enforcement release photo they said shows Cory Hill and Shakeira Rucker together on Nov. 11.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs police released a photo on Wednesday that shows missing mother Shakeira Rucker with her estranged husband, Cory Hill, together on the day she was last seen.

Rucker was reported missing out of Winter Springs after being last seen on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Hill was named a person of interest on Tuesday after police obtained security video from Polk County, according to a news release.

Police said Hill, who is currently in jail, declined to answer questions from detectives about Rucker’s disappearance.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Shakeira Yvonne Rucker (left) and Cory Hill (right) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Hill was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Angel Milligan, who told News 6 she is the victim in the attempted murder case against Hill, said Hill came to her Mount Dora home on Sunday and tried to kill her, firing indiscriminately around the house narrowly missing her children. She hid and Hill left. He was later arrested.

Winter Springs police met with Rucker’s family on Wednesday to provide them with an update on the investigation, according to the release.

Officers said the family was able to confirm that the woman in the video is Rucker.

Police said search warrants have been obtained and executed for information and leads in the case.

Anyone with information regarding Rucker’s disappearance is asked to please contact police at 407-327-6561 or tfugate@winterspringsfl.org.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: