Missing Winter Springs woman may have left with attempted murder suspect

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman was reported missing out of Winter Springs over the weekend, according to the police department.

Police said Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was last seen leaving her home in Winter Springs on Nov. 11 around 7:30 p.m.

In a release, investigators said that Rucker’s family believes she left with her estranged husband — identified as Cory Hill — to an unknown destination.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hill was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies told News 6 that Hill is suspected of firing at a woman and her family members along Holly Creek Road on Sunday morning.

While no one was injured, Hill had fled the scene before law enforcement showed up, deputies added. Rucker was not the victim in that case.

However, Rucker’s family has neither seen nor heard from Rucker since Nov. 11, leading them to believe that she might be in danger, the release shows.

Anyone with information on Rucker’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at (407) 327-6561 or tfugate@winterspringsfl.org.

