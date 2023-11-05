Family of Orlando man missing for 2 years holds vigil on anniversary of disappearance

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of a man who has been missing since November 2021 held a vigil on Sunday to observe the two-year anniversary of his disappearance.

Bryan Hazel, aka Vladek, went missing when he was 22 years old, according to the sheriff’s office. At the time of this report, he would presumably be 24.

The vigil was held at the outside prayer garden of St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 1501 North Alafaya Trail.

According to a news release from the family, Vladek was seen on video and body camera footage at Foxtail Coffee Co. on University Boulevard in Orlando on Nov. 6, 2021.

He was also seen by his father on Nov. 5, 2021, at their residence in the area of Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard, deputies said. The last known sighting of Vladek came Nov. 15, 2021, at The Place at Alafaya Apartments, Vladek’s missing persons flyer states.

According to the release, Vladek was known to spend hours at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church prayer garden reading his Bible prior to his disappearance. The family decided to host the vigil there since it had meant so much to him.

“I do believe someone out there knows what happened to him,” said Vladek’s sister and advocate, Bethany. “There’s so many people that probably have interacted with him that just don’t realize that he’s a missing person and the information that they hold could be key to his case. Just reaching them is going to be what it takes to really find him and ensure he is okay.”

If you have any information regarding Vladek’s whereabouts or have seen him, please do not hesitate to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 407-254-7000 Case#: 21-83864.

