Deputies reissue call for information as man nears 2 years missing out of Orange County

Bryan ‘Vladek’ Hasel went missing in November 2021

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Bryan "Vladek" Hasel (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday reissued an aging call for information in the disappearance of a man missing out of the Orlando area for the better part of two years.

Bryan Hazel, aka Vladek, went missing when he was 22 years old, according to the sheriff’s office. At the time of this report, he would presumably be 24.

Vladek was last seen by his father on Nov. 5, 2021, at their residence in the area of Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard, deputies said. The last known sighting of Vladek came Nov. 15, 2021, at The Place at Alafaya Apartments, Vladek’s missing persons flyer states.

He’s known to frequent restaurants and businesses on University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail, according to the flyer.

Anyone with information of Vladek’s whereabouts was urged to call 407-836-4357.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

