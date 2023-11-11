Man missing out of Ocoee, police say

OCOEE, Fla. – A man was reported missing this week to the Ocoee Police Department.

Rohanlall Ahmarlall, 45, was reported missing on Wednesday, according to a news release.

He’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen at his residence wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a gray T-shirt, police said.

Ahmarlall is believed to have left his residence on foot with only his ID card and cash, the release states.

Anyone who sees Ahmarlall or has knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the department at 407-905-3160.

