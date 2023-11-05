Alert issued for missing, endangered 11-year-old girl from Homestead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl from Homestead, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Mariah Lee has reportedly been missing since Saturday and is considered endangered, last seen in the area of the 2800 block of SE 17th Ave. in Homestead.

She’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with “a speedway design” on it, black pants with red stripes down the sides, and white shoes, according to FDLE.

Lee may also be carrying a purple and pink bookbag, an FDLE flyer states.

Anyone who sees Lee or has knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE, or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

