Man missing out of Cocoa Beach found safe, police say

Michael Sangiacomo, 35, ‘found alive and well,’ police said

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Michael Sangiacomo, 35 (Cocoa Beach Police Department)

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – The Cocoa Beach Police Department on Saturday said that the man who went missing from an Airbnb has been located and is safe.

Michael Sangiacomo, 35, is not from the area and was last seen leaving the residence on foot in an unknown direction, police said in a news release. The department did not provide the location of this residence other than stating it is in Cocoa Beach.

Sangiacomo was reportedly having a medical and/or mental event at the time of his disappearance and is considered at risk, the release states.

