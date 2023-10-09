‘Suspicious death:’ Body found in water near Cocoa Beach condos

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A woman’s body was found Sunday afternoon in Cocoa Beach and investigators are calling the death suspicious, according to the police department.

Police said the body was reported around 4:56 p.m. in the water near 3799 S. Banana River Blvd, the address of the Four Seasons Condominiums complex.

Eventually, the body was identified as Shane Argall, 32, a transient from the Orlando area, investigators said.

Police did not say how the woman died or why they believe the death may be suspicious.

In a release, police added that officers from the Cocoa Beach Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Sgt. Tom Cooper at (321) 868-3275 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Crimeline tips can remain anonymous, and tips leading to the successful resolution of a case could be eligible for a reward.

