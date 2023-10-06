85º
2 injured in Brevard County rollover crash

Wreck happened on A1A and Ballyshannon Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a rollover crash in Melbourne Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on State Road A1A and Ballyshannon Street.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2020 Ford Explorer and a 2010 Ford Focus.

One of the drivers was airlifted as a trauma alert patient and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details of what led to the wreck have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

