2 injured in Brevard County rollover crash

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a rollover crash in Melbourne Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on State Road A1A and Ballyshannon Street.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2020 Ford Explorer and a 2010 Ford Focus.

One of the drivers was airlifted as a trauma alert patient and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Details of what led to the wreck have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: