Roads resemble rivers as heavy rain inundates Brevard neighborhoods

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Roads looked more like rivers Sunday morning in many Brevard County neighborhoods.

On Belvedere Road off of Malabar Road in Palm Bay, we saw cars driving through floodwaters in the heavy rain.

A flooded neighborhood in Palm Bay, photographed Oct. 1, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Palm Bay police posted on social media, reminding residents if they see standing water on the roads to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” The department also said several roads were closed because of the flooding.

The Palm Bay Police Department wants to remind you, if you see standing water on the roadways to Turn Around, Don’t Drown. With the storms this morning, the following roads have been closed due to flooding: Jupiter Blvd SW from Calabria to El Sito Jupiter Blvd SW from Sanford St SW to Malabar Rd Garvey Rd SW from Walmsley St to Trilby Rd More road closures are expected, and multiple vehicles are already submerged past window levels. Many side / residential streets in these areas are not accessible and completely flooded. Please, unless it is an emergency, stay home until these storms pass and the flooding can subside. Stay safe, #pbpd Palm Bay Police Department | 7:56 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, on Facebook

Several miles away in Melbourne, flooding had also reached the Village Glen mobile home community.

Clark Smith said he came outside to see the high floodwaters, even trash bins floating down his street. He said his entire patio was covered in water.

“High water. I was looking on my shed and said ‘Let me get my kayak out,’” he said. “Yes, it rained all night.”

High water at Village Glenn mobile home park on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Candace Markland also lives in the mobile home park and told News 6 it’s the worst flooding she’s seen.

“It went underneath my trailer and my patio, you can tell. It’s pretty bad in here,” Markland said.

News 6 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges talked about why we saw so much flooding Sunday.

“This stationary front’s just been parked here over Central Florida over the last week. We had this tropical moisture surging in from the Gulf and it’s basically being rung out again over those same areas day after day after day,” Kegges said.

