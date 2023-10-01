76º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Videos show flooding in Brevard County

Several inches of rain fell in just hours

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Volusia County, Palm Bay, Weather, Weather News, Flooding
Recorded in Palm Bay the morning of Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Days of relentless rain across parts of Central Florida have led to flooding in Brevard County.

3-6″ of rain fell in and around Palm Bay and Malabar Sunday morning, on top of what has fallen through the week.

Radar estimated rainfall totals

The video at the top of this story was recorded Sunday morning near the intersection of Emerson Drive and Lech Avenue in Palm Bay, showing a sedan partially submerged and other vehicles plowing through the conditions.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

PinIt user Brian T. sent in the following video of flooded roadways through town:

Brian T

On Jupiter rd near Emerson

0
Palm Bay

Radar estimated 4-7″ of rain fell in Titusville in just a few hours. The scene on Belvedere Road off of Malabar in Palm Bay, which the following photo shows, was much the same as what’s seen in the videos we’ve so far acquired.

A flooded neighborhood in Palm Bay, photographed Oct. 1, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The police departments of Palm Bay and Titusville have issued statements on social media advising against driving through floodwaters, also sharing news of closed roads.

The Palm Bay Police Department wants to remind you, if you see standing water on the roadways to Turn Around, Don’t Drown. With the storms this morning, the following roads have been closed due to flooding:

Jupiter Blvd SW from Calabria to El Sito

Jupiter Blvd SW from Sanford St SW to Malabar Rd

Garvey Rd SW from Walmsley St to Trilby Rd

More road closures are expected, and multiple vehicles are already submerged past window levels. Many side / residential streets in these areas are not accessible and completely flooded.

Please, unless it is an emergency, stay home until these storms pass and the flooding can subside. Stay safe,

#pbpd

Palm Bay Police Department | 7:56 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, on Facebook

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 and now covers weather on TV and all digital platforms.

email

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email