Videos show flooding in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Days of relentless rain across parts of Central Florida have led to flooding in Brevard County.

3-6″ of rain fell in and around Palm Bay and Malabar Sunday morning, on top of what has fallen through the week.

Radar estimated rainfall totals

The video at the top of this story was recorded Sunday morning near the intersection of Emerson Drive and Lech Avenue in Palm Bay, showing a sedan partially submerged and other vehicles plowing through the conditions.

PinIt user Brian T. sent in the following video of flooded roadways through town:

Radar estimated 4-7″ of rain fell in Titusville in just a few hours. The scene on Belvedere Road off of Malabar in Palm Bay, which the following photo shows, was much the same as what’s seen in the videos we’ve so far acquired.

A flooded neighborhood in Palm Bay, photographed Oct. 1, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The police departments of Palm Bay and Titusville have issued statements on social media advising against driving through floodwaters, also sharing news of closed roads.

The Palm Bay Police Department wants to remind you, if you see standing water on the roadways to Turn Around, Don’t Drown. With the storms this morning, the following roads have been closed due to flooding: Jupiter Blvd SW from Calabria to El Sito Jupiter Blvd SW from Sanford St SW to Malabar Rd Garvey Rd SW from Walmsley St to Trilby Rd More road closures are expected, and multiple vehicles are already submerged past window levels. Many side / residential streets in these areas are not accessible and completely flooded. Please, unless it is an emergency, stay home until these storms pass and the flooding can subside. Stay safe, #pbpd Palm Bay Police Department | 7:56 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, on Facebook

Traffic Alert

Roadways flooded in these specific areas…Vista Ter, Elm Ter, Olmstead Dr & S. Washington Ave, 3000 block of Raney Rd, entrance in Highlands neighborhood from Cheney Hwy. However, if you see water in a roadway at any area in the city, do not enter & turn around. pic.twitter.com/EVx7Wr82Fk — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) October 1, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.

