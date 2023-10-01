Moderate flooding now expected along St. Johns in Astor

ORLANDO, Fla. – A flood warning remains in effect for the St. Johns River at Astor. The combination of a stiff northeast breeze, astronomical high tide and recent heavy rain sent the river into minor flood stage Thursday. Continued rain has caused the river to rise even further.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the St. Johns River at Astor was at 2.96′. The river is expected to rise to 3.1′ later Sunday morning or early afternoon. The official forecast from the National Weather Service has the river cresting at 3.1′.

St. Johns river at astor

Moderate flood stage begins at 3′.

At 3′, water approaches or may enter the lowest homes on or near Wildhog Road and nearby canals. Flooding reaches the parking lot of the Juno Trail Apartments. Flooding on portions of Alligator Road and Holiday Road. Lowest-lying yards along Blue Creek are flooded. Roads at Astor Landing Campground and Lake Dexter Boat Ramp begin to flood. Water enters lower homes closest to the river on McPherson Lane.

Additional heavy rain is expected south of Astor Sunday which could cause the north-to-south flowing river to rise a little higher than currently forecast.

Rain chances will decrease over the next several days.

Even with a drying trend coming to Central Florida, the St. Johns is expected to remain in minor flood stage through at least Friday and possibly the upcoming weekend.

