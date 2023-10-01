Tropics: Phillipe & Rina remain close together in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical storms Phillipe and Rina remain active in the Atlantic to start October.

The two storms have been oddly close in proximity, which has significantly impacted the tracks and intensity of both storms.

The interaction will likely keep both storms away from all land.

Rina, located 735 miles northeast of the Leeward islands, has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is barely hanging on.

Rina is expected to become a remnant low later Sunday.

Phillipe, also poorly organized, is situated 210 miles east of Guadeloupe and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm is moving west at 7 mph. Phillipe is expected to turn north, coming close to the northeast Caribbean early in the week.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it lifts north of the Caribbean and passes safely east of Bermuda.

The rest of the Atlantic is quiet with no new development expected over the next seven days.

After a relative lull, tropical activity could again increase in the Atlantic basin by the middle of October. Click here for a breakdown in what to expect for the rest of hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs through November.

