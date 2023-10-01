TIMELINE: Soggy start to Sunday for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The unsettled stretch continues. Rain will be heavy at times across Central Florida, especially through the morning. The highest rain chances will also be held to the coast, however, through Sunday morning, there is a decent shot at storms pushing inland.

Future radar

Rain chances drop through the afternoon, but a few light showers could linger through the evening. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Future radar

Heavy rain could hang on later south of Orlando.

The additional rain continues to impact the St. Johns River at Astor. The river remains in minor flood stage as of Sunday morning.

A drying trend will come to Central Florida through the week.

Rain chances drop to 30% Monday and 20% Tuesday.

Minor coastal flooding also remains possible, not from the rain, but from a northeasterly breeze and high astronomical tides.

The first big cold front of the season could be on the horizon by next weekend. There is still some uncertainty as to just how cool it could get behind the front, but this is the time of year we typically see the first fall front move through Central Florida.

Tropics update:

Phillipe and Rina remain active to start October. Beyond those two systems, no new development is expected over the next seven days.