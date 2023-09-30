ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Saturday! A weak frontal boundary will linger over the area keeping the weather unsettled. Scattered rain and storms are expected to fire up early Saturday over Flagler and Volusia Counties. After lunch, we’ll begin to see scattered rain and storms develop over inland areas. The rain coverage today is expected to be between 60-70%.

Stronger thunderstorms are possible producing heavy rain at times which could lead to localized flooding, gusty winds between 35-45 mph and frequent lightning.

Rain

Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Through the later evening hours, scattered rain storms are expected to linger over southern counties such as Osceola and Brevard through midnight. Most areas are expected to see mostly cloudy skies tonight.

An upper-level trough is expected to slowly nudge that front further south through Sunday keeping rain chances at 60% through the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

As that front continues south, that upper-level trough is expected to be strong enough to push in drier and less humid air over the area beginning on Monday.

It’ll lower rain chances to 30% under mostly sunny skies. The winds are expected to pick up out of the northeast between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Drier Air

It’s expected to stay breezy through Wednesday. The moisture slowly returns on Wednesday increasing rain chances to 50%.