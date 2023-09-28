Minor flooding expected along St. Johns River

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A flood warning is in effect until further notice for the St. Johns River near Astor. The St. Johns River near Astor is expected to rise into minor flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

Recent heavy rain, astronomical high tides and a breezy northeast wind are contributing to the flooding. The St. Johns River runs south to north and northeast winds push against the river, forcing it to rise.

Minor flood stage near Astor begins at 2.3 feet.

St. Johns River At Astor

The river is expected to rise to 2.5 feet by early next week.

At 2.3 feet, many docks become submerged along the river and in canals in the Astor community.

Water enters yards of properties on Bartram Road, Holiday Circle and along Wild Hog Road on the Lake County side. In Volusia County, water encroaches yards of homes on the river side of Alice Drive.

No wake zones are in effect from near the South Moon Canal to approximately 800 feet south of the Riverview Lodge.

Additional heavy rain through the weekend could change the forecast.

For perspective, record flood stage is 4.71 feet set just after Hurricane Ian in 2022. This flooding will be nowhere near Hurricane Ian flooding.

