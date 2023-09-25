90º
Weather

Wet, stormy week in Central Florida. Here’s how much rain could fall

Few strong storms possible

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Troy Brides pinpoints rain falling in the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After arguably the nicest weekend of the season, significant changes in the weather department are coming to Central Florida.

Beginning Monday afternoon, and especially the evening, waves of rain and thunderstorms will be likely.

Future radar

A few storms Monday could be severe.

Severe Weather Potential

The unsettled pattern is expected to continue through at least Friday.

High pressure anchored over the Southwest Atlantic will combine with an upper-low over the Gulf of Mexico to funnel in tropical moisture to the Sunshine State.

Weather setup

A dip in the jet stream moving through the deep South will send repeated disturbances through North Florida, which will help to enhance rain and storm chances for the bulk of the week.

Rain chances will hover between 70-80% percent through the week.

Rainfall through Friday

A widespread 3-5 inches of rain will be possible through Friday. Isolated higher amounts will be possible.

Be on the lookout for localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 and now covers weather on TV and all digital platforms.

