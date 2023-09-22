Getting darker: Here’s how much daylight we’re losing each day

ORLANDO, Fla . – Since the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, Central Florida has lost nearly one hour and 45 minutes of daylight.

Central Florida is in the midst of its largest decrease in daily daylight for the year. Through Oct. 2, the Orlando area will lose one minute and 41 seconds of daylight each day. Daylight will continue to decrease until the winter solstice, the first day of winter, Dec. 21.

Saturday marks the first day of fall, when the equator sees nearly equal day and night. For the Orlando area, equal day and night occurs three days later on Sept. 26. Afterward, the night gets increasingly longer.

In addition to the days getting shorter, after Nov. 4, daylight will shift back to the morning with the end of daylight saving time.

Sunsets

The sun will set shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Sunrise

If you like to run outside in the morning or would like more daylight at the bus top, significant improvements are coming in the sunrise department.

After the time change the first weekend of November, the sun will rise above the horizon at 6:40 a.m.

It will start to lighten up outside around 6:15 a.m. prior to the sun officially rising.

