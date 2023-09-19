Florida Fall, is that you? Comfortable weather reaches Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whoa, that feels nice!

A cold front has stalled out south of Central Florida, bringing less humidity and lower rain chances to the region.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday in the Orlando area. Highs will top off in the upper 80s.

Expect highs in the mid-80s by the end of the week, but rain chances jump to 70 percent from Wednesday through Friday.

Saturday marks the first day of fall.

Pinpoint in the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Nigel, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week while the system moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through seven days is 70 percent.

Western Atlantic

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form east of the Florida peninsula late this week.

This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves north.

Regardless of subtropical development, this low could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and high surf conditions to portions of the coastal Carolinas into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

The NHC says it has a 30 percent to develop over the next seven days.