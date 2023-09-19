These 14 celebrities lived in Florida. Can you guess where?

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Given Florida’s popular beaches, warm weather and amazing tourist attractions, it’s no surprise that the state brings in its own crowd of celebrities wanting to live here.

Below is a list of artists, athletes and other public figures who call the Sunshine State their home, according to 97X.

Armando Perez

Miami, Miami-Dade County

Perez — also known by his stage name as Pitbull — is a rapper, songwriter and singer who began his career in the early 2000s. Being of Cuban descent, Perez hails from Miami, where he went to high school while perfecting his skills in rap music.

Robert Van Winkle

Wellington, Palm Beach County

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Winkle, commonly known as “Vanilla Ice,” is an American rapper and actor. He made Wellington his home, where he has been actively involved in the local real estate market by buying and restoring nearby properties.

Tramar Dillard

Carol City, Miami-Dade County

Flo Rida.

Another rapper, singer and songwriter on this list, Dillard — also called by his handle, “Flo Rida” — lived in Carol City with his parents and family.

Serena Williams

Jupiter, Palm Beach County

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Williams made history in women’s tennis with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 major championships with her older sister Venus, four Olympic gold medals and hundreds of weeks placed at No. 1 in the Women’s Tennis Association.

She purchased a home in Florida in 2017, where she lives with her husband and daughter. The house features a half-acre lot, waterfront access and a private boat dock.

Eldrick Woods

Jupiter Island, Martin County

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Woods famously goes by the moniker “Tiger” Woods, being a highly accomplished golfer and holding a number of records in the sport.

His mansion home in Jupiter Island can be found in a private neighborhood made up of less than 900 residents. Not far from the mansion stands his signature restaurant, appropriately dubbed “The Woods.”

Terry Bollea

Clearwater, Pinellas County

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Bollea is a retired professional wrestler, well known by his ring name as Hulk Hogan. Gaining fame during his wrestling career in the 1980s, he ultimately retired in the early 2010s.

Now, the former wrestler lives in a home in Clearwater that features five rooms, six bathrooms, a lift, a chimney, a pool, an elevator and two spas — purchased by Bollea at around $3.3 million.

Tim Tebow

Jacksonville, Duval County

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tebow is an American sports broadcaster and former football quarterback, playing with the Florida Gators during his time in college and becoming the first underclassman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2017. He now lives in a mansion found in South Jacksonville.

John Cena

Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) (2023 Jason Mendez)

Cena is a popular actor and wrestler, holding the record for the most world championship reigns in the WWE. He now lives in the Nature’s Reserve community found in Land O’Lakes in Tampa.

Derek Jeter

Miami, Miami-Dade County

Jeter is a former professional baseball player with a 20-year MLB career on the New York Yankees team. He moved to Miami, where he acts as the part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins baseball team.

Shaquille O’Neal

Orlando, Orange County

O’Neal, known by his nickname “Shaq,” is a retired basketball player who now works as a sports analyst on Inside the NBA.

He purchased a huge mansion in Orlando in 1993, though after nearly three decades there, he eventually sold the property and moved to a new home in the Dallas suburbs.

Judith Sheindlin

Naples, Collier County

Sheindlin is the star of the popular television show “Judge Judy,” where she acts as a television personality while performing her role as a jurist.

Unbeknown to some, she has been a resident of Florida since 1999, owning several properties across New England, Beverly Hills and Naples. She sold her Naples property in 2022, though Sheindlin still calls the city her home.

John Travolta

Ocala, Marion County

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Travolta is a film actor starring in such popular titles as “Carrie,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease,” among many others.

He lives in the Jumbolair Aviation Estates near Ocala, which features a private airport. Travolta has also been a pilot, owning several planes and having his very own taxiway leading to the runway.

Jerry Springer

Sarasota, Sarasota County

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (2010 AP)

Springer, host of the eponymous “The Jerry Springer Show,” lived in Sarasota for over 20 years prior to his death in April.

Cherilyn Sarkisian

La Gorce Island, Miami-Dade County

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

A famous singer and actress, Sarkisian — known best by her stage name as “Cher” — bought a property on La Gorce Island in 1993, selling it to Calvin Klein cofounder Barry Schwartz three years later.

