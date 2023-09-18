77º
These Central Florida counties rank among state’s top 10 most educated

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

The Florida Department of Health released a list of the most educated counties in the Sunshine State, including areas of Central Florida.

The ranking uses 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, taking a look at the number of college graduates in each county.

It’s important to note that “most educated” does not necessarily mean the smartest or the wisest — the list refers to the population within each county aged over 25 with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

As such, the results of the study are as follows:

RankingCountyPercent of population
with at least bachelor’s
1Leon47.05%
2St. Johns45.98%
3Alachua45.18%
4Seminole41.94%
5Palm Beach37.98%
6Collier37.88%
7Sarasota37.32%
8Orange35.70%
9Monroe35.69%
10Hillsborough35.53%

Meanwhile, the study also shows the 10 least educated counties in Florida, meaning the areas with the fewest number of people holding a bachelor’s degree.

RankingCountyPercent of population
with at least bachelor’s
1Lafayette7.31%
2Hendry8.48%
3Hamilton9.05%
4Holmes9.54%
5Calhoun10.02%
6Hardee10.24%
7Dixie10.85%
8Union10.98%
9Taylor11.93%
10Gilchrist12.53%

