These Central Florida counties rank among state’s top 10 most educated

The Florida Department of Health released a list of the most educated counties in the Sunshine State, including areas of Central Florida.

The ranking uses 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, taking a look at the number of college graduates in each county.

It’s important to note that “most educated” does not necessarily mean the smartest or the wisest — the list refers to the population within each county aged over 25 with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

As such, the results of the study are as follows:

Ranking County Percent of population

with at least bachelor’s 1 Leon 47.05% 2 St. Johns 45.98% 3 Alachua 45.18% 4 Seminole 41.94% 5 Palm Beach 37.98% 6 Collier 37.88% 7 Sarasota 37.32% 8 Orange 35.70% 9 Monroe 35.69% 10 Hillsborough 35.53%

Meanwhile, the study also shows the 10 least educated counties in Florida, meaning the areas with the fewest number of people holding a bachelor’s degree.

Ranking County Percent of population

with at least bachelor’s 1 Lafayette 7.31% 2 Hendry 8.48% 3 Hamilton 9.05% 4 Holmes 9.54% 5 Calhoun 10.02% 6 Hardee 10.24% 7 Dixie 10.85% 8 Union 10.98% 9 Taylor 11.93% 10 Gilchrist 12.53%

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: