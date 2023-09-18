These Central Florida counties rank among state’s top 10 most educated

The Florida Department of Health released a list of the most educated counties in the Sunshine State, including areas of Central Florida.
The ranking uses 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, taking a look at the number of college graduates in each county.
It’s important to note that “most educated” does not necessarily mean the smartest or the wisest — the list refers to the population within each county aged over 25 with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
As such, the results of the study are as follows:
|Ranking
|County
|Percent of population
with at least bachelor’s
|1
|Leon
|47.05%
|2
|St. Johns
|45.98%
|3
|Alachua
|45.18%
|4
|Seminole
|41.94%
|5
|Palm Beach
|37.98%
|6
|Collier
|37.88%
|7
|Sarasota
|37.32%
|8
|Orange
|35.70%
|9
|Monroe
|35.69%
|10
|Hillsborough
|35.53%
Meanwhile, the study also shows the 10 least educated counties in Florida, meaning the areas with the fewest number of people holding a bachelor’s degree.
|Ranking
|County
|Percent of population
with at least bachelor’s
|1
|Lafayette
|7.31%
|2
|Hendry
|8.48%
|3
|Hamilton
|9.05%
|4
|Holmes
|9.54%
|5
|Calhoun
|10.02%
|6
|Hardee
|10.24%
|7
|Dixie
|10.85%
|8
|Union
|10.98%
|9
|Taylor
|11.93%
|10
|Gilchrist
|12.53%
