Have you visited any of Florida’s top 15 beaches? They may not be as close as you think

Daytona Beach, Cocoa Beach not on list

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Panama City Beach (j.s. clark/Wikimedia Commons)

Considering its status as the “Sunshine State,” it’s not much of a shock that Florida is chock-full of great beaches.

For its 2023 list of the best beaches in Florida, U.S. News Travel ranked 15 of the state’s top beach destinations.

The list takes into account factors like aesthetics, atmosphere and convenience to determine its highest-ranking picks. Read below to find out which spots made the cut:

  1. Siesta Key
  2. Santa Rosa Beach
  3. Marco Island
  4. Delray Beach
  5. Destin
  6. Palm Beach
  7. Fort Walton Beach
  8. St. George Island
  9. Clearwater Beach
  10. Islamorada
  11. Amelia Island
  12. Panama City Beach
  13. Key Largo
  14. Boca Raton
  15. St. Augustine
The ranking website allows visitors to choose from other destinations to add to the list, including places like Cocoa Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Sanibel Island.

Depending on how those votes are cast, you could see a completely different list of top-ranking beaches next year.

