Have you visited any of Florida’s top 15 beaches? They may not be as close as you think

Considering its status as the “Sunshine State,” it’s not much of a shock that Florida is chock-full of great beaches.

For its 2023 list of the best beaches in Florida, U.S. News Travel ranked 15 of the state’s top beach destinations.

The list takes into account factors like aesthetics, atmosphere and convenience to determine its highest-ranking picks. Read below to find out which spots made the cut:

Siesta Key Santa Rosa Beach Marco Island Delray Beach Destin Palm Beach Fort Walton Beach St. George Island Clearwater Beach Islamorada Amelia Island Panama City Beach Key Largo Boca Raton St. Augustine

Panama City Beach (j.s. clark/Wikimedia Commons)

The ranking website allows visitors to choose from other destinations to add to the list, including places like Cocoa Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Sanibel Island.

Depending on how those votes are cast, you could see a completely different list of top-ranking beaches next year.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: