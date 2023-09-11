77º
These are Florida’s wealthiest counties. Can you guess which 2 are in Central Florida?

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

SmartAsset, a national marketplace for customers and financial advisors to find one another, released its latest report on the wealthiest counties in the U.S. earlier this year — including Florida.

The report takes into account factors like median income, property value and investment income levels to determine which counties have the greatest overall wealth.

The top 10 wealthiest counties in Florida have been ranked below:

RankCountyInvestment
Income		Median
Income		Median
Home Value		Overall Wealth
Index
1Monroe$221,843$73,153$957,81950.38
2Collier$196,655$75,543$594,29933.04
3St. Johns$62,320$88,794$515,05632.06
4Miami-Dade$119,023$57,815$479,96928.66
5Palm Beach$149,636$68,874$458,83428.29
6Martin$155,692$69,769$460,90527.63
7Broward$62,691$64,522$414,38726.73
8Sarasota$82,509$69,490$460,56026.09
9Seminole$37,534$73,002$395,29825.91
10Sumter$37,116$63,323$407,52525.20

