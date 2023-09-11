These are Florida’s wealthiest counties. Can you guess which 2 are in Central Florida?

SmartAsset, a national marketplace for customers and financial advisors to find one another, released its latest report on the wealthiest counties in the U.S. earlier this year — including Florida.
The report takes into account factors like median income, property value and investment income levels to determine which counties have the greatest overall wealth.
The top 10 wealthiest counties in Florida have been ranked below:
|Rank
|County
|Investment
Income
|Median
Income
|Median
Home Value
|Overall Wealth
Index
|1
|Monroe
|$221,843
|$73,153
|$957,819
|50.38
|2
|Collier
|$196,655
|$75,543
|$594,299
|33.04
|3
|St. Johns
|$62,320
|$88,794
|$515,056
|32.06
|4
|Miami-Dade
|$119,023
|$57,815
|$479,969
|28.66
|5
|Palm Beach
|$149,636
|$68,874
|$458,834
|28.29
|6
|Martin
|$155,692
|$69,769
|$460,905
|27.63
|7
|Broward
|$62,691
|$64,522
|$414,387
|26.73
|8
|Sarasota
|$82,509
|$69,490
|$460,560
|26.09
|9
|Seminole
|$37,534
|$73,002
|$395,298
|25.91
|10
|Sumter
|$37,116
|$63,323
|$407,525
|25.20
