SpaceX planning another Starlink launch from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit as early as Tuesday evening.

The launch is scheduled for 10:47 p.m. from Canaveral Space Force Station, according to SpaceX’s website.

If needed, four backup opportunities are available between 11:38 p.m. on Tuesday and 1:46 a.m. on Wednesday.

Targeting Tuesday, September 19 for Falcon 9's launch of 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 19, 2023

SpaceX also said five backup opportunities are available on Wednesday from 10:22 p.m. until 1:21 a.m. on Thursday.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

On Monday, the 45th Space Wing, which handles weather forecasts for launches on the Space Coast, released a forecast for the Starlink mission for Tuesday. It says there is only a 40% chance that weather will affect the launch.

According to the space agency, following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Short Fall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: