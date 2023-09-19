78º
SpaceX planning another Starlink launch from Florida’s Space Coast

Space agency targeting Tuesday at 10:47 p.m. for launch

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FILE PHOTO - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites Friday night. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit as early as Tuesday evening.

The launch is scheduled for 10:47 p.m. from Canaveral Space Force Station, according to SpaceX’s website.

If needed, four backup opportunities are available between 11:38 p.m. on Tuesday and 1:46 a.m. on Wednesday.

SpaceX also said five backup opportunities are available on Wednesday from 10:22 p.m. until 1:21 a.m. on Thursday.

On Monday, the 45th Space Wing, which handles weather forecasts for launches on the Space Coast, released a forecast for the Starlink mission for Tuesday. It says there is only a 40% chance that weather will affect the launch.

According to the space agency, following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Short Fall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

