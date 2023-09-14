79º
SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida. Here’s when

Launch scheduled for 12:03 a.m. Friday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Another batch of Starlink internet satellites are set to launch onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket shortly after midnight Thursday from Cape Canaveral.

The launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 is scheduled for 12:03 a.m. Friday. An additional opportunity will present itself at 12:30 a.m. if need be, with further backups available at 11:38 p.m. Friday and 12:07 a.m. Saturday, according to SpaceX.

The 45th Weather Squadron has forecast a 65% chance for favorable conditions at launch time. The chances drop to 45% if there’s a 24-hour delay.

The booster that’s being used for this mission will be making its fifth flight, previously launching Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER and two Starlink missions.

“Just Read the Instructions,” an autonomous drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, will be poised to catch the booster after stage separation.

