SpaceX targets Friday evening for Starlink launch from Central Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – SpaceX is planning a Friday night rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is scheduled for 7:56 p.m., Friday, a little after sunset, at Space Launch Complex 40.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The weather forecast from the 45th Space Wing says there is a 40% chance that weather could impact the launch. The forecast improves to a 15% chance if SpaceX waits until after 11 p.m. to launch. There are two backup opportunities at 11:12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

After launch, the first stage of the rocket is expected to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This isn’t the only launch the Space Coast can expect this weekend.

United Launch Alliance is planning an Atlas V launch for the National Reconnaissance Office on Saturday morning at 8:51 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. That rocket is launching the SILENTBARKER mission, which is a mission for the NRO and the U.S. Space Force to improve space domain awareness.

The forecast for that launch is only a 15% chance of weather impacting the launch.

