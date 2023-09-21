🧊 Get ice with your pumpkin spice! Central Florida fall outlook staying warm🍂

(Copyright (c) 2019 LOLA61/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall season is quickly approaching but before you start digging through your closet for your sweaters, it will take some time to start “feeling” like fall for Central Floridians.

According to the National Weather Services’ Climate Prediction Center, Central Florida this fall has a 40%-50% chance of a warmer than average season and a 40%-60% chance of a wetter season.

During a typical year, Central Florida can expect its first cold front about mid-October. But this year has been anything but typical, as we are coming out of another breaking summer season.

Long range models show more days in the 80s stretching through the rest of September, with a few 70s sprinkled into the forecast by October.

Average start of cool season in Central Florida

Although these cold fronts bring a slight cool down, its the noticeably drier air that makes it feel much more comfortable.

As we head into the holidays, a continuation of a strong El Niño is extremely likely (99% chance) this fall season and a 95% chance it will last through early next year. As El Niño strengthens, its role in our weather pattern will become even more noticeable by the upcoming winter season.

One big seasonal swing that is guaranteed is the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Before we fall back, the sun will be rising as late at 7:39 a.m. and setting as early as 6:38 p.m. On Nov. 5, the times all shift up one hour earlier! With sunrise at 6:40 a.m. and sunset at 5:37 p.m.

