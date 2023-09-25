WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.: New tropical depression expected to form

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Phillipe developed over the weekend.

The storm could near hurricane-strength as it bends away from the Caribbean.

The storm should remain out to sea.

Further east, near the Cabo Verde islands, another disturbance is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Additional development is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days.

The storm should not be a threat to land.

Invest 91L

In the Gulf of Mexico, a weak disturbance is producing showers and thunderstorms.

The entity has a very low chance for development, but if it does, development should be slow and gradual.

The next named storms of the 2023 hurricane season are Rina and Sean.