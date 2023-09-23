Tropical Depression 17 forms over central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 17 formed Saturday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In an 11 a.m. ET advisory from the NHC, the center of TD17 was said to be located 985 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system packs 35 mph winds and is traveling west at 15 mph, forecasters said. A slight decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days, with gradual strengthening forecast through early next week, according to the NHC.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as related to TD17, nor are there any current hazards to land.

TD17 is expected to become Tropical Storm Philippe later Saturday.

