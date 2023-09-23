Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall as a high-end tropical storm near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Saturday at 6:15 a.m. with estimated maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Tropical storm conditions started along South Carolina and North Carolina late Friday night.

Ophelia

Heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds and life-threatening storm surge are expected to continue over areas in North Carolina today.

Ophelia is expected to weaken by Sunday as it moves over Central Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula, bringing hazardous conditions to those areas.

Ophelia track

Heavy rain and damaging winds are possible across the northern Mid-Atlantic to Long Island through the Monday. Conditions are expected to improve Monday evening across the northeast.

Locally, Ophelia is pulling in less humid and drier air from the north into Florida, resulting in lowering the humidity and rain chances across Central Florida.

It’ll stay breezy along coastal areas with winds out of the north between 10-15 mph. A high rip current risk is in place for the Atlantic coast today due to Ophelia.

